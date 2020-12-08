SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" Huizenga, Sr., age 89 of Schererville, IN (formerly of Highland) passed away peacefully Saturday, December 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Irene, of 36 years; children: Bob (Laurie), Nena Davis (late Frank), Audrey, Bev (John Hibler), and Carol (David Woodard); step-children: Sue (Vito Zukauskas), Hope Terpstra (late Jim), Dan Terpstra (Peggy), Denise Chambery (late Tom), and Toni Bulthuis (Ed). Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by Theresa, first wife of 25 years. Brother to Annettte, Ruth, Henry, and Pearl. Preceded in death by siblings: John, George and Marge. Uncle to several nieces and nephews.

He was loved and will be missed. He was a bricklayer at Inland Steel for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

Visitation will be at New Life CRC, 3010 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m., with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Memorials Contributions can be given to Highland Christian School.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.