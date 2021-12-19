March 1, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Robert "Bob" J. Ellis, 82, of Highland, passed away on December 9, 2021. Born March 1, 1939, in Penrith, England, he emigrated with his family to Robertsdale in 1952 and graduated from Clark High School in 1954.

He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from LTV Steel after 45 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Theresa; and his two sons: Brian (Heidi) and Brendan Ellis; he is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Nancy Kenny of Justice, IL, Helen O'Mahoney of Castlegregory, Ireland, and Mary (John) Dempsey of London, England. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Harriet Ellis and brother David (the late Elaine) Ellis, all of Robertsdale. He will be fondly remembered as "Uncle Bob" by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the SHARE Foundation for the Handicapped or the charity of your choice. www.kishfuneralhome.net