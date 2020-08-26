Robert "Bob" James Helton, Jr., age 78, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Munster Community Hospital. Bob is survived by his wife of 14 years, Nancy Helton; stepdaughter, Shaundra Wilbourn; brothers: Michael (Anne) Helton of Maryland, and Thomas (Julie) Helton of Wisconsin; sister, Cynthia (Patrick) Hill of California; sister-in-law, Donna (late Ervin) Rivera; three grandchildren; four nieces; two nephews; two grandnieces; six grand nephews; and many more family, friends, and loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Helton, Sr. and Loretta (Siegel) Helton.

Robert Jr. was born in Hammond, IN to Robert Sr. and Loretta in 1941. He attended St. Paul Lutheran School, Edison School and graduated from Hammond High School in 1960. He was a Boy Scout and a member of the Civil Air Patrol while in school. He attended Indiana University and received a degree in Accounting.

Robert had a lively interest in flying and spent time at the Lansing Municipal Airport developing some pilot friendships and taking some flying trips. Before he retired, he worked as a security guard for over 10 years and started a non-computer dating service which met at a local library. In his retired years he worked as a caregiver manager for a nonprofit organization where he coordinated goods to be distributed to people in need. He prided himself as an inventor and worked plans for a Car About Town (CAT) which is a two seater and run on battery power to get people back and forth to work and around town. His most recent work involved an "Earthsuit" which was like a spacesuit that had an internal air control and an outer skin of Mylar film so it could be worn in temperature extremes and provide room temperature comfort.