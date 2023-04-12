KOUTS, IN - Robert "Bob" James Pribyl, 83, of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 8, 2023. He was born September 10, 1939, in Chicago to James and Alice (Forst) Pribyl, received a bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University, and a master's degree in counseling from Eastern Illinois University. Bob made his career as a Counselor with Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, IL, then Calumet High School in Gary, IN for over 40 years of service. Membership at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, regular vacations to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, polka dancing, and gleaning through the annual seed catalogs to plan his legendary vegetable garden helped define his character. But it was his devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren that gave his life true meaning.