Sept. 5, 1952 - April 22, 2022

CROWN POINT - Robert "Bob" John Galler, age 69, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health, Crown Point. Bob was born September 5, 1952, in Gary, IN, to the late James and Shirley (Smith) Galler.

He was an Auto Mechanic that had retired from Biegel's Garage in Crown Point. He loved fishing and hunting. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Bob was a devoted husband and brother, also a dedicated uncle and God Father.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; four brothers and sisters: Jim (Kathy) Galler of San Diego, CA, Peggy (Marty) Mendez of Crown Point, Don (Roberta) Galler of St. Augustine, FL, and Kay (Dean) Hammond of Hobart; Several nieces and nephews; many great nieces and great nephews; and several dear cousins.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN, 46342. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery Gary, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bob's honor are preferred to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children or to the Visiting Nurse Association.