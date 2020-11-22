Oct. 29, 1938 - Oct. 30, 2020

UNION, MO - Robert (Bob) John Nandor, Sr., (82) of Union passed away on October 30, 2020, one day after his 82nd birthday at the St. Clair Skilled Nursing Facility in St. Clair, MO.

Bob Nandor Sr. was born in Gary, IN on October 29, 1938.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Mae (Aimutis) Nandor (March 1941) from Gary, IN. Bob and Peggy were married at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Gary, IN in 1959. Bob Sr. worked his career as a bricklayer for the Inland Steel Co., and then worked a second career as a field service rep for Connors Industrials. Bob Nandor Sr., an only child, was preceded by his father, John Nandor of Gary, IN and mother Margaret (Vozar), Nandor, then Hostetler of Whiting, IN. Bob Sr. and Peggy have enjoyed retirement in Union, MO since 2002.

Bob and Peggy moved from Hobart, IN to be close to their only child, Robert (Bob) Nandor, Jr., his wife Sarah (Ferns) Nandor, and two grandchildren Andrew Nandor and Aaron Nandor. Bob Sr. has one great granddaughter, Cora Rose Nandor, of Andrew and Hannah (Philiph) Nandor.