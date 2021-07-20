April 3, 1951 - July 12, 2021

RUTHERFORDTON, NC - Robert (Bob) John Thomas, 70, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, (formerly Lowell, Indiana) peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on July 12, 2021, after a difficult battle with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Born in Gary, Indiana to Jim & Ellajean Thomas, Robert was a sweet and loving boy. Robert was fiercely passionate about running from a young age, and dedicated his life to his pursuit of coaching, teaching and his family.

After graduating from Portage High School in 1970, Bob took his gifted running talents and continued his education at Indiana State University (ISU), where he met his wife Roberta DuCharme in 1973. While attending Indiana State University, Robert set two ISU track and field records in the steeplechase event that was held respectively for five and seven years. After college, Robert married the love of his life Roberta in December of 1974. Robert landed his first job as an industrial art teacher the same year at Lowell Senior High School and went on to coach boys/girls cross country, boys/girls track and field and boy's golf.