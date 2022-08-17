July 31, 1938 - August 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert (Bob) Joseph Steininger of Crown Point, Indiana (Lakes of the Four Seasons) passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born on July 31, 1938 to August and Catherine Steininger in Gary, Indiana. After graduating from Lew Wallace High School in 1956, Bob worked for Taylor Forge while taking business classes at IU Northwest, transferring and graduating from Northwestern University School of Business in 1967.

Bob worked at Budd Company and the Ford Assembly Plant for several years, before moving into the accounting department of the Franciscan Hospital Group as a Comptroller in Hammond and Michigan City. He spent a few years in retirement working for the Franciscan Credit Union.

Bob is survived by his daughters Sue (Dirk Hunt) Steininger, Jean Morin and grandchildren Ashlynn and Griffin Morin. He is survived by other loving family members and friends. A memorial visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 21, 2022 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway Crown Point, Indiana from 10:00 - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Independent Cat Society in Westville, Indiana. www.burnsfuneral.com