ST. JOHN, IN - Robert "Bob" Kaminski Sr., 70 of St. John, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jayne (nee Koscielniak); daughter, Katie (Todd) Helgesen; son, Bobby (Monica) Kaminski; grandchildren: Oscar Trevino, Mikey, Scarlett and Isabella Helgesen, Grace, Alyssa and Madison Kaminski; siblings: Ray Kaminski, David (Roxanne) Kaminski and Cathy (Mark) Vesolowski; sisters-in-law: Jacquie (late Denny) Mlynarcik and Jeanne (Jesse) McBride; several nieces and nephews. Bob's family meant everything to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine Kaminski.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 3:00-6:30 p.m. with a Funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. (Next to Fitness Pointe) Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association or Humane Indiana in his memory would be appreciated.
Bob was an organ donor and by his donation, has helped numerous families. www.kishfuneralhome.net