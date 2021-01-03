ST. JOHN, IN - Robert "Bob" Kaminski Sr., 70 of St. John, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jayne (nee Koscielniak); daughter, Katie (Todd) Helgesen; son, Bobby (Monica) Kaminski; grandchildren: Oscar Trevino, Mikey, Scarlett and Isabella Helgesen, Grace, Alyssa and Madison Kaminski; siblings: Ray Kaminski, David (Roxanne) Kaminski and Cathy (Mark) Vesolowski; sisters-in-law: Jacquie (late Denny) Mlynarcik and Jeanne (Jesse) McBride; several nieces and nephews. Bob's family meant everything to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine Kaminski.