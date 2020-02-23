GRIFFITH, IN - Robert "Bob" Kobeske, age 54 of Griffith, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Bob is survived by his wife Kathy (nee DeYoung) of 26 years; parents John and Sharon (nee Putz) Kobeske; two sisters: Sandy (Pat) LaBlance, Laurie (Brian) Massie; brother Michael Kobeske; mother-in-law Agnes DeYoung; sister-in-law Diane (Tom) Kearney; his nieces and nephews; and his three furry boys: Elliot, Reggie, and Jasper.

Bob was a graduate of Lake Central High School, Class of 1983 and received his Bachelor's in Computer Science from Purdue University. He worked as a manager for area automotive service departments.

A Memorial Service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN) from 1:00-4:00 P.M., where his family and friends may share stories and memories together. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.