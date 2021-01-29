Robert 'Bob' Krampien

August 13, 1933 — Jan. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Robert "Bob" Krampien, 87, of Crown Point, and a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Bob was born on August 13, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Ann Chentnik Krampien; his second wife of 18 years, Phyllis Lavon Krampien, father, Henry Krampien; mother Gertrude Ahlgrim Krampien; and his beloved sister, Mildred Bosel.

Bob was a 1952 graduate of Crown Point High School and retired from Federal Mogul with over 45 years of dedicated service.

Bob is survived by his three children, Robert J. Krampien (Normal, Illinois), John H. Krampien (Michigan City, Indiana) and Karen (Ken) Swift (Crown Point, Indiana). He was the very proud "Papa" to grandchildren: Kristina (Nathan) Alicea, Michael R. Highlan, Zachary Krampien, Kailee Swift; and proud "Great-Papa" to Brooklyn, Brodie, Bristol, Brynnlee and Grayson. He was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, friends and co-workers and held them all close to his heart.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN, Bob's grandson, Zachary, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI. www.burnsfuneral.com