Robert "Bob" L. Bormann Sr.

March 25, 1931 - Oct. 8, 2022

RENSSELAER, IN - Robert L. "Bob" Bormann, Sr., 91, of Rensselaer, IN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Autumn Trace. Bob was born in Kniman, IN on March 25, 1931, the son of Gus and Emma (Waidelich) Bormann.

Bob attended the Kniman, Demotte, and Wheatfield public schools. He married Delores Current and she preceded him in death in 1999.

Bob worked as an Operating Engineer for the Local #150 – Dyer Construction for forty-two years before retiring in 1993. He attended the First Christian Church of Rensselaer. Bob was proud to be a charter member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Post #2272. He was the recipient of the "Pilgrim Degree", which is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon members in the Moose Lodge. Bob was an avid stock car enthusiast and past driver.

Bob is survived by his children: Bob Jr. (Chris) Bormann of Rensselaer, IN, Pam (Jim) Wahl of Colorado Springs, CO, Jim (Kathy) Bormann of Jacksonville, FL, Jerry (Kathy) Smith of Wheatfield, IN; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Hixson of Batesville, IN.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; parents; three brothers; three sisters.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL CHAPEL of Rensselaer. A Loyal Order of the Moose service will be held at 10:45 AM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jon Bormann officiating. Interment to follow at Weston Cemetery, Rensselaer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge Post #2272.

