Robert 'Bob' M. Jens

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Monday, June 14 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Fellowship Church Hammond (formerly Orchard Drive Baptist Church) at 3425 Orchard Drive, Hammond, IN 46323. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Best officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary IN.

Bob was a lifelong resident of the region where he attended Hammond High School and graduated in 1972. He attended Cline Avenue Fellowship Church but was a longtime member of Cornerstone SBC and Orchard Drive Church. He enjoyed the outdoors with activities such as fishing and gardening. He was always taking care of others and helping those at church and in the community any way he could. He spent 30 years working for the City of Hammond in the street department where he retired in 2012. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor and always bringing a smile to peoples faces. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend.