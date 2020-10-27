LAFAYETTE, IN - Robert "Bob" Moes, age 89 of Lafayette, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN passed away on October 25, 2020. He is survived by his son Dean (Sandy Sailor) Moes of Lowell, IN; daughters: Sandy (Julio) Sanchez of Leesburg, FL, Pam (Mike) Hart of Highland, IN, Lisa (Scott) Cooper of Lafayette, IN, and Lynda (Adam) Johnson of San Antonio, TX; 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; one brother Curt (Terry) Moes; one sister Sue (Tim) Eriks; and two sisters-in-law: Anita Francisco and Darlene Moes. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bea Moes; brother Willis Moes; parents Jake and Tena Moes; grandchildren: Jeremy, Julie, and Roger, and great-grandchild Kyle. Bob was born on January 17, 1931, in Highland, IN. He served as a staff sergeant in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. While stationed in Germany, he met his wife, Bea, and they were married in 1955. They resided in Griffith for over 50 years, and Bob was the owner of Moes Painting and Decorating. He and his wife were members of Second Christian Reformed Church of Highland (New Life CRC). Bob's favorite pastimes were fishing with his wife and friends, baseball, traveling to Florida, and being with his family. He also loved his dog Molly, aka Fur Ball. The only thing he loved more than his family was the Lord, and he shared Him with everyone. He was a man who always gave and he will be missed by many.