Robert "Bob" Nichols

Robert 'Bob' L. Nichols

HOBART, IN — Robert "Bob" L. Nichols, 81, of Hobart, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on November 17, 2020, after a seven-year battle with lung cancer and COPD. He was born on August 22, 1939, in Hammond, IN. Bob was a retired Chrysler mechanic after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Bears and Cubs. He could fix anything that was broken. Bob loved to tinker in his garage and work in his yard. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary C. Nichols, and brother, Don Nichols. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Barbara (Nee Falaschetti); loving father to his children: Robert A. Nichols, Denise (Jeff) Davy, Jacqueline (Matt) Smejek, Christine (Bob) Prodoehl and Leanne (Brian) Weiss; proud grandfather to: September (Eddie) Decker, Matt (Holly) Smejek, Ashley (Ben) Landis, Alexandra Smejek, Brianna (Andrew) VanderWoude, Brandon and Peyton Prodoehl, Megan and Kennedy Weiss; and great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Colton, Gabe, Benny, and Quinn; and, brother Jim Nichols.

Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private. Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

