Robert "Bob" Nichols

HOBART, IN — Robert "Bob" L. Nichols, 81, of Hobart, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on November 17, 2020, after a seven-year battle with lung cancer and COPD. He was born on August 22, 1939, in Hammond, IN. Bob was a retired Chrysler mechanic after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Bears and Cubs. He could fix anything that was broken. Bob loved to tinker in his garage and work in his yard. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him.