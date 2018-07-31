LOWELL, IN - Robert 'Bob' Owens 65, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018. He is resting peacefully after a courageous 12 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; children, Christa (Chris) Werling, James (Allyssa); mother, Ruby; grandchildren, Landon, Sophia, McKenna, Beckett; siblings, Roberta Goodwin, Sandy Owens. Preceded in death by his father, James Owens. Robert retired from Inland Steel and worked in maintenance for Tri-Creek School Corp. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #378.
Visitation, Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service, Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNEAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Cremation will follow services.