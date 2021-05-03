Robert "Bob" Prange

HAMMOND, IN - Robert J. Prange, 91, of Hammond, IN, died peacefully with his family around him on Friday, April 30, 2021. Bob is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 69 years; his four children: Robin (Tom) Harding, Terry (Tom) Melton, John (Debbie) Prange, and Suzie (Mike) Vercimak; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Some of the most enjoyable times of his life were spent fishing with his family in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Bob participated regularly in the NWI Senior games where he won many gold medals that were displayed prominently in his home. He was also an accomplished bowler, who bowled in two leagues weekly well into his eighties. He was a fan of Notre Dame football, IU basketball and the Chicago Cubs. Mostly, however he was a fan of his grandkids, supporting them wholeheartedly in all their endeavors from the stage to the football/baseball/softball/soccer field, basketball court or golf course. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and friend, who taught all his grandkids everything they know about fishing. Thanks, Grandpa! We'll all miss you.