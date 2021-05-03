Robert "Bob" Prange
August 14, 1929-April 30, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Robert J. Prange, 91, of Hammond, IN, died peacefully with his family around him on Friday, April 30, 2021. Bob is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 69 years; his four children: Robin (Tom) Harding, Terry (Tom) Melton, John (Debbie) Prange, and Suzie (Mike) Vercimak; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Prange, two brothers and five sisters.
Bob was employed as an electrician at Rand McNally for 38 years and ended his career as Maintenance Superintendent of the Lake Central School Corporation.
Some of the most enjoyable times of his life were spent fishing with his family in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Bob participated regularly in the NWI Senior games where he won many gold medals that were displayed prominently in his home. He was also an accomplished bowler, who bowled in two leagues weekly well into his eighties. He was a fan of Notre Dame football, IU basketball and the Chicago Cubs. Mostly, however he was a fan of his grandkids, supporting them wholeheartedly in all their endeavors from the stage to the football/baseball/softball/soccer field, basketball court or golf course. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and friend, who taught all his grandkids everything they know about fishing. Thanks, Grandpa! We'll all miss you.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN 46323. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Ave. Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley celebrant. Visitation at church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. For full obituary and additional information visit www.bockenfunerals.com or call (219)844-1600.