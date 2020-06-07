Robert "Bob" Rakos

Bob also coached in the Hessville Little League and was elected President of the league. While coaching, Bob noticed that some of the players were not getting a chance to bat during the game. It was because of this that Bob and friend, Andy Ramian, were able to get the rule instituted that everybody got a chance at bat. This rule is still mandatory on all little league teams.

Near and dear to Bob's heart were the Sisters of the Albertine Home in Hammond. He considered the Sisters his "second family" as they took care of his mother in her later years. He loved the Sisters dearly and one of his greatest joys was hosting the annual picnic at the home featuring lamb, pig, pirogues, and other Polish cuisines. Bob continued this annual tradition even after leaving Indiana.

Upon retirement, Bob and Loretta moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona. Bob continued volunteering in his new community, serving as a third-grade teacher's aide at St. Peter Indian Mission School, which was run by Franciscan nuns. It was at the school that Bob met one of his dearest friends, Fr. Ed Meulemans. Bob's fondest times were spent assisting with mass at the school with Fr. Ed or enjoying their Thursday lunches at the Village Inn restaurant.