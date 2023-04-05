CROWN POINT, IN - Robert "Bob" Rudofski, age 86. Late of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of Dyer, South Holland, and Roseland. Passed away April 1, 2023. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Styka) for 65 years. Loving father of the late Deborah Postma and the late Laura (Patrick) Beneturski. Cherished grandfather of the late Nicholas (Kathryn) Postma, Karen (Jason) Casey, Andrew (Scarlett) Beneturski, and Emily (Daniel) Wert. Dearest great-grandfather of Logan Postma, Lucas Casey, Aiden Postma, and Mason Casey. Dear brother of the late Joseph (late Mary) Rudofski, Dolores (late Robert) Zuccolo, and the late Frances (Fred) Konecki. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sophie Rudofski.

Bob was a retired carpenter with Raffin Construction with over 40 years of dedicated service. After retirement Bob and Virginia went on to open Running Creek Stables for their grandchildren. Bob was his grandchildren's Number One fan, never missing a game, show, or recital without good reason. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Joseph's Church, 440 Joliet St. (US. 30) Dyer, IN 46311. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. For more information, 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com