Robert 'Bob' Rusbasan

He started exercising seriously at age 14 and never stopped lifting weights (he could deadlift 500 pounds) or doing isometrics and calisthenics. He was well known for his enormous strength as well as his comical inability to float.

Bob's wife Marsha inspired in him a love of beautiful gardens, and he created increasingly elaborate ones as the years passed, surrounding them with picket fences, adding miniature villages, and creating paths between them.

Although he had previously barely tolerated the family dogs, after retirement he came to love them, creating a customized exercise routine and preparing a daily treat bag for each dog.

Family was very important to Bob. He was a good husband and a strict but loving, forgiving, and fun father. All the strictness disappeared when he became a grandfather, and his children were astonished to see that he let his grandchildren get away with almost anything. He formed special bonds with them, reading to them as only he could when they were younger and always thinking of great gifts for them that would be challenging and enriching. When they were older he tracked their accomplishments with great pride.

Taken from us too soon at a youthful, active 80-years-old, Bob will be greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN). Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Masks required to enter building, social distancing of 6 feet encouraged, seating will be limited. For information call 219-980-1141.