PALOS HEIGHTS, IL - Robert (Bob) S. Dinkmeyer, 91, a resident of Palos Heights, IL, since 1953 passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Palos Health Hospital in Palos Heights, IL. He was the son of the late Don C. and Lillian (nee Meyer) Dinkmeyer. Survivors include: Bob's wife of nearly 70 years, Donna. His three sons Brian, Bradley, and Blake (recently deceased).

Robert was a graduate of North Park Academy in Chicago, IL and Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Palos Heights, IL. He was a member of the opening athletic department staff of Luther South High School on Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, IL where he taught and coached for 19 years. In 1971, he joined the staff of a new high school, Glenbard South, in Glen Ellyn, IL where he served in the Guidance Dept. for 19 years. While working in the field of education, he maintained a second position in management for 40 years for the Walsh Family, owners of Westgate Valley Country Club in Palos Heights, IL. Bob loved young people and was known for his positive attitude in working with them.