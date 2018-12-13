VALPARAISO, IN - Robert 'Bob' Sheaks, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Monday, December 10, 2018 at the VNA Hospice Horton Center of Valparaiso. He was born on March 26, 1948 to the late Floyd Sheaks and Louise Gehlen in Hammond, IN. Bob was a great human being. He is going to be missed for all the things that made him a special person. He was a great husband of 46 years to his late wife, Barbara, the best Dad around to his children and golden retriever, Buddy, most loyal friend, and devoted IU sports fan. He was extremely generous and was always able to make everyone laugh no matter what mood they were in. He liked to spend all of his time with his family and when given the opportunity he liked to play golf and watch the Chicago Cubs play baseball. His dynamite personality will be missed by all who loved and got to know him.
On October 16, 1971, in Dyer at Methodist Church, he married Barbara Jean VanHouten who has since passed away on October 29, 2017.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; his step-father, Hank Gehlen; one sister; and three brothers.
Bob is survived by his two children, Dawn (Gregory) Click and Dusk (Aimee) Sheaks both of Valparaiso; along with his four-legged special companion, Buddy.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, with Pastor Jon Parton officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Monday at the cemetery chapel. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
