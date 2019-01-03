CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert 'Bob' R. Simale, age 87, of Cedar Lake, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on January 1, 2019. He was an avid bowler and die hard, life- long Cubs fan. Bob served in the U.S. Army. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Beverly Simale. He is survived by his children: Robin (John) Machacek, Deborah (Roy) Cregger of Crown Point, Christine Simale, John (Alicia) Simale, Sherri (David) Reese of Cedar Lake, Julie (Tony) Honeycutt of NC; grandchildren: Michael Machacek, Rebecca (Brian) Hadu, Melissa Cregger (Austin Lea), Mark (Fadiya) Cregger, Bryan Cregger, Lindsey Reese, David Reese Jr., Nicholas Simale, Madison Honeycutt; great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Gavin Hadu, Broooklyn, Payton Reese, Asher, Elodie Lea, Isabel Cregger; many loving nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Rev. Patrick Kalich officiating. Cremation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY will precede at the Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com