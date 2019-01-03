Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert 'Bob' R. Simale, age 87, of Cedar Lake, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on January 1, 2019. He was an avid bowler and die hard, life- long Cubs fan. Bob served in the U.S. Army. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Beverly Simale. He is survived by his children: Robin (John) Machacek, Deborah (Roy) Cregger of Crown Point, Christine Simale, John (Alicia) Simale, Sherri (David) Reese of Cedar Lake, Julie (Tony) Honeycutt of NC; grandchildren: Michael Machacek, Rebecca (Brian) Hadu, Melissa Cregger (Austin Lea), Mark (Fadiya) Cregger, Bryan Cregger, Lindsey Reese, David Reese Jr., Nicholas Simale, Madison Honeycutt; great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Gavin Hadu, Broooklyn, Payton Reese, Asher, Elodie Lea, Isabel Cregger; many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. Rev. Patrick Kalich officiating. Cremation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY will precede at the Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.