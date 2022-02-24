 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Solivais

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert "Bob" Solivais (of Griffith), 65, passed away February 18, 2022 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point after a long battle with illness.

Bob is survived by the mother of his three children, Claudia (Greichunos) Solivais; children: Laura Solivais of Griffith, Anthony (Shelby) Solivais, of Flagstaff, AZ, and Victoria (Robbie) Huyvaert of South Bend, IN; grandchildren: Archer and Rhylan Solivais. Also survived by brother, William (Dianne) Solivais; sisters: Linda (John) Konrady, and Barbara Solivais; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents: William and Donna Solivais.

Bob was retired from the IHB Railroad and had many hobbies. His favorite was snowmobiling and walking his dogs.

His body has been donated to Science Care for medical research. A memorial service will be held in his name at a later date.

