THE WOODLANDS, TX - Robert "Bob" Thompson, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Hobart, Indiana. He was born July 26, 1929 in Gary, Indiana to the late Darrell and Lucille Thompson. Bob was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1947 and served in the US Army Intelligence. Bob owned JET Auto Sales in Hobart. Bob was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Bears season ticket holder, loved to play golf and travel around the world.