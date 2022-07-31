 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Thompson

July 26, 1929 - June 10, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Robert "Bob" Thompson, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Hobart, Indiana. He was born July 26, 1929 in Gary, Indiana to the late Darrell and Lucille Thompson. Bob was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 1947 and served in the US Army Intelligence. Bob owned JET Auto Sales in Hobart. Bob was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Bears season ticket holder, loved to play golf and travel around the world.

He is survived by his daughter, Joan (Walter) Andersen; his son, Thomas (Judith) Thompson; his twin grandsons: Kyle Thompson and Cole Thompson of The Woodlands, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dick Thompson; and his sister, Dolores Whiteman.

