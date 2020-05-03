HIGHLAND, IN - Robert "Bob" Timm, age 65, of Highland, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on June, 25, 1954, in Michigan City, IN, to Roger and Evelyn Timm. He married Valerie "Val" (Wilson) on February, 24, 1973 and she survives.
Also, surviving are his children Robert Jr (Jennifer) Timm of Joliet, IL, Tobi Timm of Golden, CO, Melissa Timm (Rob Schultz) of Griffith, IN; grandchildren, Ashley Timm, Colin Timm, Abigail Timm, Tyler Timm, and Taylor Timm; two brothers Roger (Linda) Timm of Ocala, FL; Bruce (Sue) Timm of Highland, IN; father and mother in law Harold (Sam) and Nancy Wilson of Lowell, IN, brother and sister in laws Dan (Dora) Wilson of Lowell, IN, Glen (Cheryl) Wilson of Syracuse, IN, Amy (Ron) Kasza of Porter, IN, Patrick (Ly) Wilson of Lebanon, IN and Craig (Jennifer) Wilson of Lowell, IN, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Evelyn Timm.
Bob was the proud owner of Timm's Machine Shop, Inc in Griffith, IN for 23 years. He was active in Boy Scouts with his son. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling. Bob loved spending time with his family.
Private services will be held for immediate family at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME and laid to rest at Swan Lake in Michigan City, IN.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the American Cancer Society.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.
