WESTFIELD—Robert “Bob” Vincent Cummings, of Westfield, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed peacefully on December 31, 2022. He was a young 91 years of age. Bob was born on April 13th 1931 in Tacoma, Washington.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cummings (nee Geisen) of 50 years; their daughters, Lynn (Michael) Vittetau of Carmel, Indiana and Carla Maedke of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Bob was blessed with six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Emeline Cummings; and his sister, Yvonne Cummings Peck.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. After a 28-year career he retired from US Steel Corporation and later became an owner/operator of Spot Not Carwash overseeing five franchise locations in the northwest Indiana area. Bob was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton of Valparaiso and currently a member of St. Maria Goretti of Westfield, Indiana.

