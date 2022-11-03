Jan. 21, 1943 - Oct. 31, 2022
HOBART - Robert "Bob" W. Johnson of Hobart, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2022, after a battle with leukemia. Bob was born in Hammond, Indiana on January 21, 1943, to Ernest and Ruth (Albin) Johnson. After graduating from high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until 1966. Soon after, he became a top performing insurance agent with a career that spanned 43 years. Bob always liked to keep busy with other business ventures which included being a co-owner of 3 Cheers in Hobart, Indiana for several years. Bob loved to ride his motorcycles and snowmobiles and traveling to Hawaii and Arizona.
Bob is survived by his wife: Lucy; sons Christopher (Tracy) Johnson and their children: Zachary and Alexander (Katie); Michael (Danielle) Johnson and their children: Chandler and Tyler; stepson Allen (Felicia) Cronin and their children: Amanda and Jon (Tori); stepdaughter Patricia Rowan (Dion) and their children: Joshua and Brandon; brothers Richard Johnson and David Johnson; sister Linda Barber; grandchildren: Kellie, Jay, and Brandy; and many great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Ruth (Albin) Johnson; two sisters: Marcella Turpin and Joyce Kendall; and stepdaughter: Bonnie Wykoff.
A private viewing for the family will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, entrusted with arrangements.