HOBART - Robert "Bob" W. Johnson of Hobart, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2022, after a battle with leukemia. Bob was born in Hammond, Indiana on January 21, 1943, to Ernest and Ruth (Albin) Johnson. After graduating from high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until 1966. Soon after, he became a top performing insurance agent with a career that spanned 43 years. Bob always liked to keep busy with other business ventures which included being a co-owner of 3 Cheers in Hobart, Indiana for several years. Bob loved to ride his motorcycles and snowmobiles and traveling to Hawaii and Arizona.