HAMMOND—Robert “Bob” W. Kerr, Jr. age 77, of Hammond, went to eternal rest on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Bob is survived by his loving children: Traci (John) Hall, Robert (Sandi) Kerr, Terri (Craig) Spoerner, Matthew (fiance, Tracy Chamness) Kerr and Tammi (Dan) Frailich; beloved grandchildren: Ariel, Cameron (Jordan Perez), Kyler, Madeline, Kaitlyn, Desiree, Holly, Jocelyn and Caleb; great-grandchild, Finneas; and brothers, sisters, brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Delores “Dee”; one brother; and parents, Robert, Sr. and Kathryn Kerr.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and worked at Inland Steel for 30 years. He was a proud Navy veteran and enjoyed reading, especially newspapers. Bob loved sports, especially Notre Dame.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 12:00 PM till 4:00 PM. A Service Celebrating Bob’s Life will be held at 3:30 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. Any monetary donations made will be given to a charity of the family’s choice.