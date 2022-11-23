 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" W. Kerr, Jr.

HAMMOND—Robert “Bob” W. Kerr, Jr. age 77, of Hammond, went to eternal rest on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Bob is survived by his loving children: Traci (John) Hall, Robert (Sandi) Kerr, Terri (Craig) Spoerner, Matthew (fiance, Tracy Chamness) Kerr and Tammi (Dan) Frailich; beloved grandchildren: Ariel, Cameron (Jordan Perez), Kyler, Madeline, Kaitlyn, Desiree, Holly, Jocelyn and Caleb; great-grandchild, Finneas; and brothers, sisters, brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Delores “Dee”; one brother; and parents, Robert, Sr. and Kathryn Kerr.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and worked at Inland Steel for 30 years. He was a proud Navy veteran and enjoyed reading, especially newspapers. Bob loved sports, especially Notre Dame.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 12:00 PM till 4:00 PM. A Service Celebrating Bob’s Life will be held at 3:30 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. Any monetary donations made will be given to a charity of the family’s choice.

