× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Robert "Bob" Zemburski, age 75 of Hobart, IN, passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Kelly) Zemburski of Crown Point, IN and Matthew (Paige) Zemburski of Chicago, IL, sister Rita (Cherie) Zemburski of The Villages, FL and Ethan Zemburski his beloved grandson, Ethan was his pride and joy, whom he loved and adored more than anything in this world. Robert spent the last years of his life in a loving and supportive relationship with Madeleine Deslauriers. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Zemburski of East Chicago, IN.

Robert was born in East Chicago, IN, where he attended and graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, class of 1963. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a combat engineer. Upon his return from the Marine Corps., he eventually began his career with Trailer Train Company (TTX), a railroad company, where he worked for over 25 years and from where he retired. But he wasn't quite finished working just yet. After retiring from TTX, Robert focused on his education, completing master's degrees in both business administration and social work. With those two master's degrees under his belt, Robert began working at Edgewater Behavior Health Services and then the Lake County Indiana Juvenile Justice task force, where he mentored and helped at-risk adolescents.