MUNSTER, IN - Robert (Bob) Zurad, 81, of Munster, IN, passed away on February 3, 2022, after a long, hard fight with liposarcoma cancer.

Survived by his loving wife of 59-years, Joan (Miklusak) Zurad; and his daughters: Renee (Tim) Samels, Regina (Robert) Braasch, Ruth Nelson, and Rosanne (Keith) Margraf. He loved watching the variety of events of his six grandchildren: Kiersten (Grant) Tippet, Sydney (Danny) Davis, Julia Samels, Kaitlyn Margraf, Matthew Margraf, and Nash Nelson. Also survived by one sister, Eleanore (Zurad) Kallas.

Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Julia Zurad.

After graduating from Bishop Noll High School and St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, he became a CPA and retired from his own practice in Hessville, IN, in 2006. He was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church; a member of the Lion's Club; and an avid fisherman (always looking for his mermaid) and was a fan of the White Sox and Green Bay Packers.

Since we are honoring his wishes, there will be no wake or funeral services and he will be cremated. www.kishfuneralhome.net.