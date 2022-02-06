 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert (Bob) Zurad

  • 0
Robert (Bob) Zurad

MUNSTER, IN - Robert (Bob) Zurad, 81, of Munster, IN, passed away on February 3, 2022, after a long, hard fight with liposarcoma cancer.

Survived by his loving wife of 59-years, Joan (Miklusak) Zurad; and his daughters: Renee (Tim) Samels, Regina (Robert) Braasch, Ruth Nelson, and Rosanne (Keith) Margraf. He loved watching the variety of events of his six grandchildren: Kiersten (Grant) Tippet, Sydney (Danny) Davis, Julia Samels, Kaitlyn Margraf, Matthew Margraf, and Nash Nelson. Also survived by one sister, Eleanore (Zurad) Kallas.

Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Julia Zurad.

After graduating from Bishop Noll High School and St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, he became a CPA and retired from his own practice in Hessville, IN, in 2006. He was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church; a member of the Lion's Club; and an avid fisherman (always looking for his mermaid) and was a fan of the White Sox and Green Bay Packers.

Since we are honoring his wishes, there will be no wake or funeral services and he will be cremated. www.kishfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts