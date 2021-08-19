Robert "Bobby" Allen O'Connell

Robert "Bobby" O'Connell

Nov. 8, 1990 - Aug. 12, 2021

DeMOTTE, IN - Robert "Bobby" O'Connell, age 30, of DeMotte, Indiana passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee, Illinois.

Bobby was born on November 8, 1990 in Merrillville, Indiana, the son of Daniel O'Connell and Margaret (nee Ragsdale). He was a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, Class of 2009. Bobby worked as a boilermaker/pipefitter with Manhattan Mechanical Services in Manhattan, Illinois. He enjoyed playing Pokemon, programming circuitry, hiking, disc golf, shooting, playing video games, hanging out with friends, family and attending family functions.

Bobby is survived by his parents: Margaret and Jeff Haun of DeMotte, IN; Daniel and Missy O'Connell of Indianapolis, IN; sister: Kandice M. Haun; brother, Declan O'Connell; three nieces: Aubrie, Ryder, and Piper; grandparents: Sharon Cavinder, Russ Haun, James O'Connell and longtime best friends and family.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte from 11:00 until 3:00 PM with a memorial service immediately following at the Eagles Post 2529 in Cedar Lake, Indiana.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.To share a memory with the Haun & O'Connell families, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.