ST. JOHN, IN - Robert Bodak age 73, of St. John, IN, passed away on December 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Farcus) of 46 years. Born in Gary, IN to John Bodak and Mary (Voytila) who preceded him in death. He is survived by many cousins. Bob graduated from Bishop Noll High School and attended Morris College and Indiana University. He worked for Methodist Hospital as an Occupational Therapist Assistant for 44 years. Per Bob's wishes, services were held privately for the family. Inurnment St. Michael the Archangel Church Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474.

