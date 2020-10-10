Robert Bodnar

MUNSTER, IN — Robert Bodnar, 92, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Judy (Martin) Webb and Lisa (Monte) Rader, and grandchildren, Casey Webb and Amy Rader.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bodnar; parents, James and Bea Bodnar; and sister, Lillian Bell.

Robert was born in Chicago and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII.

Private family services were arranged by GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

