Robert Brian 'Rob' Craig

Nov. 26, 1962 — March 25, 2021

IDAVILLE, IN — Robert Brian "Rob" Craig, 58, of Idaville, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at IU Health White Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 26, 1962, in Gary to the late Richard Craig and Joyce (Angerer) Craig, who survives and resides in Chesterton.

He was a 1981 graduate of Crown Point High School. Rob was a passionate EMT, working for Phoenix Paramedic Solutions primarily working in Cass County for several years. Rob was a kind and caring individual who went above and beyond his occupation to help those in need.

In addition to his mother, Joyce, of Chesterton, he is survived by his daughter, Samantha Craig, of Monticello; sister, Elizabeth (John) Andershock, of Chesterton; and stepson, Matt Proper, of Monticello.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Craig.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. (EDT) until the time of services celebrating Rob's life at 3:00 p.m., at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Pastor Kelly Sellers will officiate services.