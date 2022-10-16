Jan. 7, 1952 - Sep. 29, 2022

INTERLACHEN, FL - Robert Bromwell Hepworth Jr., aka "Bobby", passed away at his home in Interlachen, FL on September 29, 2022, with his wife Roxanne (Ring) Hepworth by his side.

Robert grew up in Hessville, IN, lived in Roselawn, IN, before retiring to Interlachen, FL.

He was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the US Army, Navy, and National Guard where he served as a recruiter. He spent the rest of his working years as a pipefitter until he retired in 2008. He was also a member of the Southern Lake County Conservation Club, where he and Roxanne kept a summer home.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Sr. and Betty Mae; and sister Sharon Hepworth. Robert is survived by his siblings: Donna Hepworth, Clayton Hepworth, Terry Orich, Rick Hepworth, Scott (Kimberly) Hepworth, and Amy (Craig) Gross; His children: Dana (Frank) Hepworth-Wilson, Josh (Amber Midkiff) Hepworth, and Kellie (Rick) Dragoo.

He was a proud grandfather to: Trianna (Chris Roberto) Hepworth, Destyn Hepworth, Karlee Hepworth, and Harper Hepworth. He also leaves behind his beloved fur babies; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Robert was cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.