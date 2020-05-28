× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Brys age 29 of Valparaiso passed on May 25, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1991 to Robert and Teresa (Crebase) Brys in Santa Rosa, CA. Robert worked as a carpenter/ public adjuster for Luxe Exteriors. Robert lived in Valparaiso, IN for the last twenty-eight years.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert Brys, Sr.; mother, Teresa Brys, and sister, Jeanne (Jacob Leonas) Brys; Uncle Jeff and Aunt Pam, Aunt Kathy, Aunt Sheila, two nieces, Marleigh, and Qwindelyn and nephew, Oliver; numerous beloved cousins and too many family members and friends to mention.

Robert was an avid fisherman, motocross rider and music lover. He loved shooting his guns at the shooting range. He especially loved his dogs, Lucy and Dozer.

Due to the pandemic, the visitation will be held privately. Memorials may be made to any local "Non-kill Shelter". Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME of Portage has the honor of serving the family.