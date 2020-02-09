Robert Burton Sr.

Robert Burton Sr.

Robert Burton Sr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT BURTON SR.

12/27/1939 - 2/9/2010

On His 10th Anniversary In Heaven.

Dad, Deep in our hearts, you'll always stay.

Loved and missed every day... Your Loving Family

