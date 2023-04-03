CALUMET CITY, IL - Robert C. Harrison, 87, of Calumet City, IL passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. He is survived by his daughters: Patty (late Harry) Szafranski and Cindy (William) Petrulak; sister, Sylvia Bartelmann; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis; and his son, John.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. Interment will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Robert retired from Republic / LTV Steel and enjoyed over 30 years of retirement. He was an avid classic cars fan. Robert's enjoyed restoring cars and talking about cars with his buddies. In lieu of flowers, contributions to any Humane Society in his memory would be appreciated.