× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Mr. Robert C. Kalka, age 87 of Munster, IN., passed away on May 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

He was born August 14, 1932, to Sylvester and Lillian Kalka. Robert was born and raised in Chicago, IL. and was retired from the United States Postal Service. He proudly served this country by enlisting in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. While stationed in Wiesbaden Germany, Robert met Patricia K. Dunn, the love of his life who was also serving in the United States Air Force. They were wed on July 5, 1954. To this beautiful union, six children were born.

Robert was very passionate about many things in his life. First and foremost was his love of God. He was a faithful, dedicated member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN. He never missed Sunday Mass, even when he was hospitalized, he made his way to church soon after being discharged. Secondly, his love and dedication to his wife, Patricia. He honored and adored her, attentive to her every need. His family also brought him great joy. Robert spent many special moments teaching and instilling positive attributes and qualities in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. Fear of God, strong work ethic, honesty, providing for family, unconditional love and self- sufficiency, just to name a few.