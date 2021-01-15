Robert C. Lahey
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Robert C. Lahey, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Bob was loved by all he touched, as he was a humble and gifted man, who was genuinely interested in the well-being of others. A graduate of Drake University, he enjoyed a successful career as a banker. Bob was a popular gentleman known for his community involvement, as well as his attractive, warm and charismatic personality. A proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army — mostly in Munich, Germany. A sports enthusiast, he loved to golf, while living at Briar Ridge County Club in Schererville, IN. Bob was a chairman and held various other leadership roles with several volunteer organizations including The Salvation Army, Hammond Optimist Club, the Pirates (Admiral), the Annual Sportsmanship Committee, Shriners and the Elks Club.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marian Lahey; six Watson stepsons: Kevin, David (Leslie), Mark (Linda), Brian, Patrick (Lisa) and Michael (Emily); 12 Watson stepgrandchildren: Andrew (Erin), Alex, Natalie, Mack (Nicole), Olivia, Kevin, Kathleen, Jolie, Kate, Caroline, Claire and Jimmy Dye; son, Jeffrey (Aleasha); granddaughter, Mackenzie Mendenhall; great-grandson, Ira; daughter, Sarah (Gary) Clark; and grandchildren, Noah and Emily; sister, Marianne White; sister-in-law, Carole Lahey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Roy, and brother, John.
A private Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN, by the Rev. Charles Niblick. www.kishfuneralhome.net