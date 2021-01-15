SCHERERVILLE, IN — Robert C. Lahey, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Bob was loved by all he touched, as he was a humble and gifted man, who was genuinely interested in the well-being of others. A graduate of Drake University, he enjoyed a successful career as a banker. Bob was a popular gentleman known for his community involvement, as well as his attractive, warm and charismatic personality. A proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army — mostly in Munich, Germany. A sports enthusiast, he loved to golf, while living at Briar Ridge County Club in Schererville, IN. Bob was a chairman and held various other leadership roles with several volunteer organizations including The Salvation Army, Hammond Optimist Club, the Pirates (Admiral), the Annual Sportsmanship Committee, Shriners and the Elks Club.