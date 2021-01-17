SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert C. Lahey passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the age of 84. Bob was loved by all he touched, as he was a humble and gifted man, who was genuinely interested in the wellbeing of others. A graduate of Drake University, he enjoyed a successful career as a Banker. Bob was a popular gentleman known for his community involvement, as well as his attractive, warm and charismatic personality. A proud Veteran having served in the US Army-mostly in Munich, Germany. A sports enthusiast, he loved to golf, while living at Briar Ridge County Club in Schererville, IN. Bob was a Chairman and held various other leadership roles with several volunteer organizations including the Salvation Army, Hammond Optimist Club, the Pirates (Admiral), Calumet Region Sportsmanship Committee, Shriners and the Elks Club.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marian Lahey; six Watson step-sons: Kevin, David (Leslie), Mark (Linda), Brian, Patrick (Lisa) and Michael (Emily); 12 Watson step grandchildren: Andrew (Erin), Alex, Natalie, Mack (Nicole), Olivia, Kevin, Kathleen, Jolie, Kate, Caroline, Claire and Jimmy Dye; son, Jeffrey (Aleasha); granddaughter, Mackenzie Mendenhall; great grandson, Ira; daughter, Sarah (Gary) Clark; and grandchildren, Noah and Emily; sister, Marianne White; sister-in-law, Carole Lahey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Roy; and brother, John.
A private Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN by Reverend Charles Niblick.
Due to COVID-19, for the private Funeral Mass (with limited attendance for family and friends) we ask that proper protocol of masks, social distancing, proper seating assurances be observed and respected. A celebration of Bob's life will be held after it is once again safe to gather-hopefully this summer!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to one of the fine organizations mentioned above or the William J. Riley Memorial Residence (Hospice of the Calumet Area). www.kishfuneralhome.net