SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert C. Lahey passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the age of 84. Bob was loved by all he touched, as he was a humble and gifted man, who was genuinely interested in the wellbeing of others. A graduate of Drake University, he enjoyed a successful career as a Banker. Bob was a popular gentleman known for his community involvement, as well as his attractive, warm and charismatic personality. A proud Veteran having served in the US Army-mostly in Munich, Germany. A sports enthusiast, he loved to golf, while living at Briar Ridge County Club in Schererville, IN. Bob was a Chairman and held various other leadership roles with several volunteer organizations including the Salvation Army, Hammond Optimist Club, the Pirates (Admiral), Calumet Region Sportsmanship Committee, Shriners and the Elks Club.