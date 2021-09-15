Robert C. McKown

Oct. 12, 1927 — Sep. 11, 2021

HOBART, IN — Robert C. McKown, age 93, of Hobart, IN passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, September 11, 2021. Robert was born October 12, 1927 to the late Buren Carl and Ruth Florence (nee Meyer) McKown in Hammond, IN.

To know Robert was a true blessing. He lived his life by the word of God and was able to accomplish many things in his 93 years. Robert was a graduate of Hammond High School and found himself working as a printer for the Hammond Times. He paused to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. His participation in the Korean War, allowed him to cultivate his passion for sharing his Christianity.

Following his time in the military, Robert found himself back with the Hammond Times as a Printer for 27 years. He was able to retire with 17 years of hard work with the Pepsi-Cola Company out of Munster, IN. During this time, Robert studied at the MOODY Bible College for a few years. In 1959 he co-founded the Dyer Baptist Church. As stated before, his passion for Christ was the drive for him to become a Deacon, Head of Ministry, lead Youth for Christ, and share that with his community.