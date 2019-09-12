VALPARAISO, IN - Robert C. Peters, age 91 passed away on September 6, 2019 in Valparaiso, IN. Bob was an Army 1st Sergeant and Korean War Veteran serving our country for 27 years.He was preceded in death by his wife Lina.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Paul Cemetery Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to noon, 1550 S. Sturdy Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.