CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert C. Shingler Sr. age 93, late of Cedar Lake, passed away on December 3, 2018 quietly in his sleep surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marilyn Shingler for 71 years. Loving father of Sandy Brownfield, Marsha Shingler, Robert Shingler, Jr. and Raymond (Susan) Shingler. Cherished grandfather of Hannah Shingler, Austin Shingler and Ian Shingler. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and the last surviving sibling of eight. 'The Greatest Generation' has lost another member. Robert was a WW II U. S. Army Veteran. Retired employee of Republic Steel.
Funeral services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, CEDAR LAKE, 219-374-9300.