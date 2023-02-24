DYER - Robert C. Shoemaker, age 82, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Loving husband for over 53 years, of April D. Shoemaker, nee Metcalf. Devoted father of Erin Joy (Colin) Brown, and Robert G. (Eliza Jane) Shoemaker. Cherished grandfather of Ivy Pearl. Dear brother of the late Bill Shoemaker, Kay (late Moe) Pratt, Beverly (Robert) Blandford, and James (late Pat) Shoemaker. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Ivy Shoemaker. Robert was a proud Elder, Deacon, and member of Dyer Presbyterian Church, and Lay Pastor to multiple area churches, for many years. Robert was loved by many, and will be dearly missed.