DYER - Robert C. Shoemaker, age 82, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Loving husband for over 53 years, of April D. Shoemaker, nee Metcalf. Devoted father of Erin Joy (Colin) Brown, and Robert G. (Eliza Jane) Shoemaker. Cherished grandfather of Ivy Pearl. Dear brother of the late Bill Shoemaker, Kay (late Moe) Pratt, Beverly (Robert) Blandford, and James (late Pat) Shoemaker. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Ivy Shoemaker. Robert was a proud Elder, Deacon, and member of Dyer Presbyterian Church, and Lay Pastor to multiple area churches, for many years. Robert was loved by many, and will be dearly missed.
Memorial visitation Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 p.m. (the memorial service will be livestreamed from our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH)
at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Bob, to Meals on Wheels of NWI or Samaritans Counseling Center, where he volunteered much of his time.
For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com