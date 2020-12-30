Robert Carl Boetel

Bob graduated from Huron High School and attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, before teaching one year in Sydney, Nebraska. After that, he taught for seven years in Junction City, Kansas, before coming to Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso in 1965 where he became a beloved educator respected for his English, literary and drama skills, retiring in 2002. He was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso University Friends of Art, and used his artistic gifts in displaying art for each of those institutions. In 1980, he earned his master's degree in education from Valparaiso University. Mr. Boetel's passion for instilling a love of learning in his students, especially in English, drama and the arts, will live on through the lives and careers of all who passed through his classroom.