Robert Carl Boetel
Dec. 12, 1935 — Dec. 26, 2020
VALPARAISO, IN — Robert Carl Boetel, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born December 12, 1935, in Yale, South Dakota, to Carl and Amanda (Kuehl) Boetel.
Bob graduated from Huron High School and attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, before teaching one year in Sydney, Nebraska. After that, he taught for seven years in Junction City, Kansas, before coming to Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso in 1965 where he became a beloved educator respected for his English, literary and drama skills, retiring in 2002. He was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso University Friends of Art, and used his artistic gifts in displaying art for each of those institutions. In 1980, he earned his master's degree in education from Valparaiso University. Mr. Boetel's passion for instilling a love of learning in his students, especially in English, drama and the arts, will live on through the lives and careers of all who passed through his classroom.
On August 12, 1962, in Pierce, Nebraska, he married Gloria E. Kolterman, who survives, along with their children: Brian (Eileen) Drew and Bret Boetel, of Valparaiso, Yvette (Todd), Rashele, Schery, Bryce and Trey Leffew, of Cedar Lake, and Megan (Bill), Shea and Parker Pendleton, of Valparaiso; brother, Lyle (Dee) Boetel; sister, Lila (Dick) Stamp. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Norma.
A private family Home-Going service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 9, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m., the Rev. Andrew Fields officiating. Those unable to attend may be able to view the service via livestream at the following link: https://immanuelvalpo.org/live-streaming/
The recorded version of the service can be found following the service at: http://www.angelcrestinc.com/index.html.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.