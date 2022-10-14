Sep. 24, 1935 - Oct. 10, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Robert Carter Jackson, age 87, of Portage, and formerly of Hobart, was called to God on Monday, October 10, 2022.

He was born on September 24, 1935 in East Gary, IN to the late John B. and Lucille A. Jackson. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He married Mary Elizabeth Christine on June 20, 1957 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. Together, they raised six children. He worked as a maintenance technician in Heating and Air Conditioning for Air Comfort, LLC and Precision Control Systems. He was an HVAC adjunct professor at Ivy Tech. Robert was a former member of the American Legion in Hobart. He was a Cub Scout leader and Boy Scout leader for St. Bridget Pack/Troop 69. He also served as treasurer of the Senior Bowling League at Hobart Lanes. Robert was an avid Cubs fan and he enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his sons: Charles (Annette) Jackson, Robert (Margaret) Jackson, Stephen (Heather) Jackson, William (Angelica) Jackson; daughter, Debra (Mark) Richardson; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jackson in 2021; his daughter, Mary Jackson in 1990; and sister, Winnie Munro in 2021.

Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E 91st St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.

A visitation for Robert will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. A final blessing will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com