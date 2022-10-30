July 17, 1926 - Oct. 21, 2022

Robert Cervantes, 96, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Logansport, IN. He was born July 17,1926 in Gary, Indiana to Louis and Celia Cervantes, who precede him in death.

He attended Froebel High School and enlisted in the Army immediately following graduation and completed his tour of service in Japan.

On June 28, 1952, Bob married his lifelong love, Betty, and they made a home in Gary where they raised three daughters. They later moved to Hobart and most recently settled in Logansport.

Bob worked in route sales for Chapman Laundry, after retiring, he continued to work in sales for the Slotkowski Sausage Company.

Bob enjoyed being a part of the Cleveland Heights neighborhood group and also bowled in local leagues. While living in Gary, Bob was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Bob joined Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church when he moved to Hobart. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Travel and photography were a couple of Bob's favorite interests. He and his wife traveled the world whenever they could.

He is survived by loving daughters: Susan (Kris) Smith, Cyndi (Alex) Branch, and Karen (Stephen) Silva; eight treasured grandchildren; nine cherished great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by sisters: Irene, Theresa, and Margie; and brothers: Charlie and Tirso.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made to the Maria Reiner Senior Center Art Department. While residing in Hobart, Bob was an active member of the Center and an enthusiastic participant in the art classes.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Fr. Lou Pasala officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-736-5840.