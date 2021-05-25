PORTAGE, IN - Robert Charles Duncan McDonald, age 82 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1938 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Archibald Duncan McDonald and Margaret (Keep) McDonald. He was a graduate of East Gary Edison, class of 1956. Bob married his wife of 64 years, Gail McDonald on February 23, 1957. Bob was a journeyman Ironworker with Ironworkers Local 395 for over 30 years. He belonged to the Masonic Dunes Lodge 741. Bob was a long-time Chicago Blackhawks fan and season ticket holder and instilled the love of hockey to his family. He was a golfer, an avid reader, and he loved playing cards at the Bonner Center in Portage with all his friends.